KVOA Going 4 It

Cordillera’s KVOA Tucson will trot out a 4 p.m. news in September, an hour-long program anchored by Martha Vazquez and John Overall. That will bring the NBC affiliate’s daily news total to five hours–which G.M. Gary Nielsen says its tops in the market.

News Director Kathleen Choal said the move was based on people no longer following traditional lifestyle patterns. "Because of the changing lifestyles of today’s viewers and the increasing demands on their time, we believe that adding a 4 P.M. newscast is an important way that we can better meet their needs," she said.

To clear up room for their new gigs, Vazquez has departed the noon news, which she’s anchored for 23 years, and will shift from 5 P.M. to 6. Overall, meanwhile, will drop his weekend duties.