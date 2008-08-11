Trending

KUTV SLC Slashes a Dozen

Four Points Media’s KUTV has laid off between 10 and 15, reports the Salt Lake Tribune, as advertising revenues continue to skid. Around 184 people work at the station, a CBS affiliate. 

"It’s a tough economy out there right now and it is kind of adjusting to the pressures of that," General Manager David Phillips told the paper. 

A former CBS-owned station, KUTV was grabbed by Four Points earlier this year. KUTV won the total day ratings contest in May and is a strong news station, winning a tight morning race, taking the 5 p.m. crown and trailing KSL by a narrow margin in late news.