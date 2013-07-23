KTVU Claims Copyright Act in Having Gaffe Clip Taken Down

KTVU Oakland’s Asiana Airlines gaffe is not going away. The station has issued takedown notices to YouTube regarding the clips of anchor Tori Campbell reading off the now famous bogus pilot names, reports Wired.

The station is citing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to have the material taken off YouTube.

GM Tom Raponi says continuing to show the clip adds to the insensitivity surrounding the mistake. He tells MediaBistro:

“The accidental mistake we made was insensitive and offensive. By now, most people have seen it. At this point, continuing to show the video is also insensitive and offensive, especially to the many in our Asian community who were offended. Consistent with our apology, we are carrying through on our responsibility to minimize the thoughtless repetition of the video by others.”