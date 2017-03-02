KTVB Boise Captures Lovestruck Goose in 360

KTVB—Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Boise, Idaho—picked the perfect story for its first foray into 360-degree video: a goose that’s fallen in love—with a car.

The story involves reporter Brian Holmes visiting a local family farm where the Canada goose, named Lincoln, is so enamored with the resident’s car that he flies alongside it, wherever it goes. The news team captured Lincoln on such a journey, flying just inches from the vehicle, using a GoPro Omni camera.

Mobile users can get the full effect by turning in a 360-degree radius while watching the video. Desktop users can use a mouse to navigate the video.

Take a look:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgcjAtvZoFk[/embed]