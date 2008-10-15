KTUL Tulsa Sacks 13

Allbritton’s KTUL Tulsa has eliminated 13 positions, reports Tulsa World, including meteorologist Clint Boone.

KTUL President/GM Pat Baldwin cited competition for ad dollars from new media. "The local broadcasting business is constantly changing with new technologies and new competitors," he said in a release. "We are always re-evaluating our business model and looking at ways to operate more efficiently. The end result is that we have reorganized our operations to best serve our viewers and advertisers now and in the future."

It’s going to be an ugly next few months for stations. One GM told me recently that he doesn’t know a single GM who won’t be laying off staffers between now and the end of the year. Yuck.