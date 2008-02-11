KTTV Helps Nail Bad Guy

KTTV Los Angeles’ investigative reporting has unearthed multiple victims of an accused swindler, resulting in a new batch of charges for the accused and a nice plug from the L.A. District Attorney’s Office.

A new criminal complaint was filed against James Anthony Rojas on the heels of several investigative reports from the Fox news team, which "prompted many to come forward with similar tales" of real estate foreclosure fraud, according to the D.A.

"The public needs to be vigilant to guard against scam artists who target the weakest and most susceptible," said L.A. County District Attorney Steve Cooley. "That is why the investigative reporting of Fox 11 News on this case should be commended."