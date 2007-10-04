KTNV's Ray on Sick Leave
We’re sorry to report that KTNV Las Vegas anchor Cathy Ray is leaving the station for medical reasons. The station vet has been on extended leave since February; she’s been with the station since 1994.
"We really miss Cathy," says G.M. Jim Prather. "She’s a great communicator and a great reporter. Based on the number of letters and emails we’ve received, Las Vegas really misses her, too,"
