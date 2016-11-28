KTLA Airing Rose Parade for 70th Straight Year

KTLA, Tribune’s CW affiliate in Los Angeles, will ring in the new year with a milestone when it broadcasts Pasadena’s annual Rose Parade for the 70th consecutive year.

But the 2017 parade will air on Jan. 2 instead of the usual New Year’s Day, in keeping with a longstanding tradition of delaying the parade a day when Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday. That way the floats, bands and crowds associated with the event, which started in 1890, won’t scare the horses tied up in front of local churches.

Diehard parade fans, however, need not fear spending their day off without all those flower-covered floats. KTLA will air vintage parade coverage from 1987, 1997 and 2006 leading up to its live coverage of the 2017 parade at 8 a.m. the following day.