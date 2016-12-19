KSHB Campaigns for A Kinder Kansas City

E.W. Scripps’ KSHB is going to spend a year encouraging Kansas City, Mo. to be kinder.

“Kind KC,” a public service campaign the NBC affiliate is orchestrating with community organizations, is aimed at reducing violence, bullying and discrimination. The campaign, which carries the message “not here, not now, not ever,” debuts with a half-hour special at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

From then on, PSAs will run on all of Scripps Kansas City outlets – KSHB, independent KMCI and Bounce and Cozi networks. Related topics also will be covered in KSHB newscasts, as well as at least four primetime specials. The station is asking community groups to spread the word too.

Mayor Sly James said he was grateful to the effort to curb violence. “When station leaders first approached me with this idea, I knew right away this would be a worthwhile campaign that we as a city should support," he said. This is a true example of an organization stepping up to do its part to make our city a safer and more vibrant place for everyone to live, work and play. I’m also grateful for the partners who have already committed to lending their voices to this campaign and I urge others to do the same.”