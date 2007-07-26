KSAZ Goes Shopping
I don’t know that I’ve seen a larger syndication shopping list of late than Fox’s Phoenix duopoly, KSAZ and KUTP. VP/GM Pat Nevin says he’s debuting a half-dozen new shows this fall: TMZ, Judge David Young, Steve Wilkos, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Family Guy and Temptation.
For more on the Phoenix market, check out the new B&C on Monday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.