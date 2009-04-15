KRIV Bags 50th Predator

KRIV Houston says it nailed its 50th sex offender as part of its “Predator Check” program. The weekly segment, hosted by Tom Zizka, works with Crime Stoppers to profile at-large sex offenders.

On Sunday, April 12, Fox O&O KRIV profiled Albert Gordon Jr., convicted of a sexual assault on a child, and failing to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison last year. Within two days, a tipster informed Crime Stoppers they knew of Gordon’s whereabouts, and he was arrested in La Marque, Texas.

“For nearly six years, FOX 26 and Crime Stoppers have worked together to protect our community from at-large criminals,” said KRIV VP/GM D’Artagnan Bebel. “We are proud to reach this milestone knowing that it has resulted from the commitment that both of our organizations have to this successful partnership.”

“This milestone shows that when the media and Crime Stoppers partner together that it really does have a productive result–safer communities for our kids,” said Katherine Cabannis of Houston Crime Stoppers.