KRIV Anchor Rescues Accident Victim

Continuing our efforts to find some positive stories amidst all the doom and gloom dominating the news these days, here’s one about KRIV Houston morning anchor Jose Grinan helping pull victims of a major car accident out of a burning car along Highway 288.





According to MyFoxHouston.com, Grinan was driving down the highway when he came upon an accident involving a pickup truck and a car:

Grinan said he and other witnesses stopped to check on the people involved when they learned of the two people trapped inside the burning car.

He said he pulled out one of the women trapped inside the car, but the fire was too hot for another good Samaritan to reach the other woman.





Six were injured and one killed in the accident.