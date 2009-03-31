KOTV's Moon Out in Griffin Restructure

One casualty of Griffin Communications’ plan to restructure its Oklahoma stations is KOTV/KQCW general manager Regina Moon, reports Tulsa World.

Moon was at the stations for eight years. Griffin President/CEO David Griffin told the World:

“Regina is an incredibly talented executive. When we sat down and start talking about this, we said we’ve got to consolidate the top level leadership . And, as you move up, there are fewer and fewer jobs.”

While the Tulsa duopoly’s management will be in Oklahoma City, Griffin said the stations would not skip a beat.

“I don’t see a change away from being local (Tulsa) news. We have the largest electronic news gathering organization covering Oklahoma news … If there’s a tornado outbreak in Tulsa, why not take our whole 179 people in our (three) newsroom(s) and focus on it? Tulsa will get more access.”

Moon, an Oklahoma native, ran a ratings behemoth in Tulsa.