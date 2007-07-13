KOLO's Dunbar Takes Dirt Road Off into Sunset

After nearly 38 years at Gray’s KOLO Reno, anchor Tad Dunbar will do his last newscast at 6 p.m. July 27, reports the Reno Gazette-Journal. "We’re going to make it a bit of a special one where a lot of the folks that he’s worked with over the years are veing invited to come in and be with us," station manager Matt James told the paper.

Dunbar’s broadcasting career began when he was 15, when he spun records in Palestine, Texas. He recently completed a 6-day, 822 mile trek across the state of Nevada via dirt roads. There’s video of his trip here.