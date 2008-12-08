KNSD Cuts Staff, Shows

I’m not going to write up every batch of station layoffs in the next year. It’d be too depressing, and it would just be too damn time consuming too. But this one is worth a mention because it also involves local programs getting slashed. KNSD San Diego is whacking at least a dozen employees, reports the San Diego Tribune, and a trio of original programs.

A drop in advertising led to yesterday’s program cuts and layoffs, which will not affect KNSD’s on-air talent. The TV station – which broadcasts from downtown San Diego – is cutting “Noticias Mi San Diego,” its early-morning Spanish-language newscast; the weekend “NBC 7/39 in the Morning” newscasts; and “Streetside San Diego,” the Friday morning lifestyle show.

The departing programs don’t appear to be front-line shows. GM Greg Dawson spoke of "doing fewer things well" in a brutal economy.

Here’s how the KNSD programming lineup looks after the shakeout.

Beginning Monday, the Spanish-language “Noticias Mi San Diego,” which aired weekdays at 4 a.m., will be replaced by “En Contexto,” a news program produced by KVEA in Los Angeles. The Friday morning “Streetside San Diego” time slot will be filled by a syndicated version of the “Deal or No Deal” game show. “Streetside” host Lorrie Jordan, who is on maternity leave, will continue to cover the weather and other stories.