Knot Necessarily the News

There were a couple familiar faces sharing the frame in the Weddings section of yesterday’s New York Times. WCBS New York sports guy Ducis Rodgers tied the knot with News 12 the Bronx anchor/reporter Diana Perez in Tarrytown, New York.

I’m trying to think of a quip, a snappy punchline, or simply an organic reason to link to Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellero, but nothing comes to mind.