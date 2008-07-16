KNBC's Kriegel Offers Frank All-Star Assessment
In case you missed it, KNBC Los Angeles reporter Doug Kriegel had an entertaining all-star game-themed Op-Ed in the NY Times yesterday about an earlier job he had, selling hot dogs at Ebbets Field.
He writes:
While I’m guessing the $5-plus hot dogs at Yankee Stadium come out of spotless, industrial kitchens, the 20-cent franks I hawked in the mid-1950s had a slightly different provenance. They were taken from a vat of rapidly cooling water — it had been boiled at one point — in a kitchen under the stands. They were then packed into iron trays that my fellow white-suited vendors and I would lug around the grandstand. We also carried a box of rolls, mustard in an open plastic container and a large fork to spear the hot dogs. If the fork or the mustard stick fell on the ground, no problem — you wiped it off with your handkerchief. The water that the hot dogs were sitting in would often turn mustard-colored in the tray, and on hot summer days you’d be sweating into it.
