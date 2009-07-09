KNBC Leads L.A. Emmy Noms With 17

KNBC was nominated for 17 Los Angeles Emmys, just ahead of the Fox O&O KTTV’s 16. Next up was KCBS/KCAL with 13, KCET with 10, and FSN Prime Ticket, KTLA and LY CityView35 with 7.

The winners will be announced at the 61st Los Angeles Emmy Awards presentation on August 29 at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award, noting outstanding achievement, will be presented to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.