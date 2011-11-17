KMSB Tucson Signs Off On Air

KMSB anchor Lou Raguse took to the air yesterday to inform Tucson viewers that the station is scrapping its news department, as well as sports, production, interactive and engineering, as it enters a shared services agreement with KOLD.

Raguse told viewers he had “some news about us,” then spoke of the arrangement between KMSB parent Belo and KOLD owner Raycom, which kicks in Feb. 1.

“As you can imagine, it’s a pretty sad day around here,” said Raguse.