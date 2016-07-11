KING Seattle Grants Groups Some Serious Cash

NBC affiliate KING Seattle—with help from the foundation run by its owner, Tegna—Monday will distribute $75,000 in grants to non-profits throughout Western Washington as part of the affiliate’s inaugural Giving Day.

The 16 recipients were selected by KING staff based on factors including the organizations’ needs and community impact. They include the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra, Queen Anne Helpline, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, Plymouth Housing Group and Northwest African American Museum.

KING will feature the groups throughout the day during newscasts, as well as online and on social media.