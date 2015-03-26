KFOR Chief Meteorologist: That Is a Tornado, Folks

There's compelling footage from KFOR Oklahoma City of Mike Morgan, chief meteorologist, making a tornado call live on the air Wednesday. Watching aerial footage from the KFOR chopper over Moore, Okla., Morgan saw a pair of power flashes on the ground. "That is a tornado, folks," he said. "That's a tornado right there."

The storm destroyed homes, flipped trucks on their sides and tore the roof off of an elementary school, reported KFOR.com. Two years ago in May, Moore was struck by a massive tornado that killed 24 and injured hundreds.

Morgan calmly made his call on the NewsChannel 4 set. "It is a confirmed tornado on the ground," he said. "There is no tornado warning form the Weather Service, but I promise you, that is a tornado on the ground right now."