KFMB's Larry Himmel: I'll Be Fine

I thought it might be somewhat depressing to interview Larry Himmel, the KFMB San Diego reporter/inadvertent YouTube star who did the live standup last week from the pile of embers that used to be his house. Instead, it reminded me that people can be pretty darn resilient when faced with awful situations.

Himmel said it would be two to three years before a rebuilt house would be up in the spot where his house once stood. In the meantime, he, his wife and their 15-year-old son are splitting time between a friend’s second home and a relative’s condo.

Rather than moping, Himmel repeatedly stressed how kind and generous people have been amidst his family’s loss. "These situations bring out the best in people," he said. "We’re gonna be fine."