KETV Omaha to Broadcast First Newscast From Burlington Station Wednesday

KETV, the Hearst Television-owned station in Omaha, Neb., will broadcast its first newscast from the historic 7 Burlington Station Wednesday at 5 p.m. Following the 5 o’clock newscast and another at 6 will be a special at 6:30 p.m. on the renovation of the former train station, bought in 2013 and turned into a new-age broadcast facility. KETV's studios had previously been located nearby on Douglas Street in downtown Omaha.

“This is a great day for the KETV family and the Omaha community,” said Ariel Roblin, KETV president and general manager. “So many people played a role in making this a reality and we can’t thank you enough for your support throughout the entire process.”

Initially part of the Trans-Mississippi International Exposition, the Burlington Station opened on July 4, 1898 and served as the Omaha area’s rail station until 1974. Now, after 29 months of renovations, the station is a new 21st century broadcast facility while still featuring original subway tiles lining the newsroom walls and exposed brick in the grand hall.

“Our goal was to create a state-of-the-art high definition broadcast facility while honoring the incredible history this building holds,” Roblin said. “It was important to provide a strong architectural connection from past to present, from Station to Station.”