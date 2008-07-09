Kelly Says 'Good Day' to WNYW

Fox News Channel anchor Greg Kelly is jumping to a Fox sibling–he starts at Good Day New York on Monday. He’ll co-host alongside Jodi Applegate.

WNYW New York boss Lew Leone said Kelly’s New York roots will serve him well in Gotham. "A native New Yorker with an engaging personality and a wealth of journalism experience, Greg will be a great asset to the Good Day New York team," said Leone.

A Fordham grad, Kelly was FNC’s White House correspondent from 2005 to 2007, and was embedded with an army division in Iraq during the 2003 U.S. invasion.

Like many plying their trade at a Big Four station in New York, Kelly got his start at New York 1 News.