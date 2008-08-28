KDSM Launches Primetime News

KDSM Des Moines debuts a 9 p.m. news on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Produced by WHO, the hour-long newscast will be anchored by longtime weekend face Lynn Melling, along with meteorologist Ed Wilson and sports guy Keith Murphy. It’ll be a half-hour show on weekends.

WHO Regional V.P./GM Dale Woods called it "a tremendous new opportunity to service central Iowa viewers."





Adds KDSM General Manager Mike Wilson: “With the Channel 13 news team and resources we will be able to bring Central Iowa great coverage and more in-depth stories of local community news, sports and weather.”