KCPQ Seattle-To-Fox Picks Up Steam

Tribune's KCPQ Seattle, long rumored to be headed to Fox Television Stations, is once again rumored to be headed to Fox Television Stations.

Former B&C'er Claire Atkinson, now at the NY Post, has some details on the potential move. Fox Television Stations will get KCPQ, while Tribune will get a MyNetworkTV affiliation in its home market of Chicago.

I spoke with someone who has some knowledge of what's going on regarding this deal, and the person said the plan outlined in the Post is indeed in the works.

FTS is, of course, intent on owning Fox stations in NFC markets, such as the Bay Area (it swapped with Cox for KTVU), Charlotte (it acquired WJZY and made it the local Fox) and Seattle, where the Super Bowl trophy resides and ratings are off the charts.