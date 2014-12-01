KCCI Takes on MyNet Affiliation in Des Moines

KCCI is the new MyNetworkTV affiliate in Des Moines, the Hearst TV station airing "My Des Moines" on channel 8.3. That includes double-runs of Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: CI, The Walking Dead, The Mentalist and Bones from 7-9 p.m.

Pappas-owned KDMI used to be the local MyNet affiliate.

KCCI is also partnering with Weigel for its "Heroes and Icons" library of shows, which will fill out the remainder of the grid on channel 8.3. Featuring the likes of Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue and The Commish, My Des Moines is offering "some of the most iconic police shows of all time," says KCCI.

The Hearst TV station airs Weigel's Me-TV on channel 8.2, which runs classic programming such as The Rifleman and Cheers.

"Providing three separate channels of diverse programming is a really exciting opportunity for our market," says Brian Sather, KCCI president and general manager. "Whether it's local news, weather and CBS programming on KCCI, classics and news dramas on My Des Moines or classic comedy on Me-TV Des Moines, We will have something for everyone."

KCCI is in talks with cable providers to air My Des Moines, which also broadcasts over the air.