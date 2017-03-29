KCBS Los Angeles' Paul Magers Set to Retire

Veteran newsman Paul Magers, who anchors the KCBS Los Angeles evening news, is going to sign off after nearly four decades in the business.

Magers has been in the anchor chair at the CBS O&O for 13 years. He announced his retirement Wednesday.

“Paul Magers is a special individual, not only as a news anchor, but also as a friend and colleague to everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him,” said VP and general manager Steve Mauldin. “He’s been a bright light in our newsroom as a rock-solid journalist and, when appropriate, someone who could deliver a well-timed joke. While we wish he were staying with us, we respect the decision he has made and look forward to giving him the warm sendoff he deserves.”