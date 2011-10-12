KC Stations Won't Give Investigators Raw Footage

Kansas City stations KCTV, WDAF, KMBC and KSHB were issued subpoenas earlier this week by a grand jury, requesting raw footage of interviews with the family, friends and neighbors of a missing infant, reports Kansas City Star.

It appears most will not comply. Reports the Star:

Several TV stations said Tuesday that they would provide investigators with copies of their news stories but not raw video of their interviews.

“We comply with all subpoenas, but we do not release raw material,” said Bryan McGruder, WDAF news director

Sherrie Brown, KMBC’s news director, said the station’s legal counsel was reviewing the subpoena and declined further comment.

Lisa Irwin, 10 months old, disappeared from her bedroom last week. The story has gripped the Kansas City market.

The prosecutor’s office requested the subpoenas at the urging of police.