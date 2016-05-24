KARK Little Rock Reporter Stands Up to Anti-Gay Viewer

KARK Little Rock, Ark. reporter Mitchell McCoy’s Twitter page is chock-full of praise for his response to a viewer who called for his firing because “society is not ready for gay men reading the news.”

“I get many emails but this tops it,” McCoy wrote Monday after posting the letter on Twitter. “I've dreamt of being a reporter since I was 9 and I won't stop on your behalf.”

Calling McCoy “a disgrace to Arkansas," the letter writer stated, “I have been holding back for months but I can’t stand your gayness … our children should not be watching people like you.”

McCoy, who joined the Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate last October, however, wrote he has no plans to back down.

“With that said, no matter who you are or what you believe in – dream loudly and don't let anyone get in your way,” he wrote.