Jonesin' For Ratings
Is the controversial Anchorwoman, the controversial Fox reality show starring controversial swimsuit model Lauren Jones as an anchor, no more? Lost Remote reportedly has the memo from Fox saying Til Death will take Anchorwoman’s place on the sked after last night’s dismal ratings.
Replaced by Til Death! The horror!
