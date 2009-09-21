Joe Ahern's Olympic Challenge

Whereas former WBBM general manager Joe Ahern once viewed the likes of WLS and WFLD as competition, he now regards Rio de Janiero, Madrid and Tokyo as his foes.

Departing the CBS O&O in October 2008, Ahern is senior advisor to the campaign to get Chicago the hosting bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics–a process that will announce a winner October 2. He’s calling on his rich Rolodex of contacts to help Chicago win out over the other world cities.

The principals at Chicago 2016 headquarters would not make Joe available to chat about his job duties these days. When he was hired last fall, Chicago 2016 Chairman/CEO Patrick G. Ryan said, “Joe’s extensive media background and knowledge of the Chicago community is a welcome addition to our efforts as we finalize our Games plan and begin preparations for our final presentations to the International Olympic Committee.”

The winner will be declared in Copenhagen next week. First Lady Michelle Obama, a native of Chicago’s South Side, will schlep to Denmark to give Chicago’s bid a little extra ummph.