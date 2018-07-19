Jeff Glor Talks About Second Trump Interview in Five Days

It’s been a busy handful of days for Jeff Glor, CBS Evening News anchor. Glor sat with President Trump in Scotland July 14, then at the White House July 18. It’s notable that the president, who’s not a fan of news organizations outside of Fox News Channel, gave two interviews to CBS Evening News. Trump presumably has some trust in the CBS News brand, and its likelihood of treating him fairly.

Trump had not previously been interviewed by a broadcast evening news anchor in a considerable amount of time.

Glor spoke with B&C from the train ride back to New York. He said the most telling thing to come out of the July 18 interview with Trump was the “public acknowledgment” of Vladimir Putin’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election, which the U.S. intelligence agencies have made a strong case for.

Trump told Glor, “I think I did great at the news conference. I think it was a strong news conference…I don’t know what the fuss is all about.”

Trump would not comment on whether he thought the Russian leader lied to him in saying he had no involvement with any election meddling. “I can only say that I do have confidence in our intelligence agencies,” Trump said.

Glor would not share what President Trump was like off camera. “We’re willing to have open and direct conversations with anyone on any subject,” he said.

Asked about keys to interviewing mercurial leaders like Trump, Glor said the guidelines aren’t any different for him, compared to other prominent figures. “No matter who it is, try to be tough but fair,” he said. “And do your research.”

The CBS Evening News anchor changes direction a bit July 19, with a substantial investigative report on opioids in the U.S. The report looks into people taking advantage of vulnerable drug addicts, luring them to get an implant that negates the feel of opioids. The doctors conducting these surgeries make some serious cash. Some of the addicts get paid too, under the table by the recruiters who line up the addicts.

The report airs in the 6:30 p.m. news Thursday.

Glor officially moved into the Evening News chair Dec. 4. Like his predecessor, Scott Pelley, Glor is bullish on the investigative reports he’s involved in. “It’s a huge part of who we are, who we’ve been, and who we’ll always be,” he said. Investigative is “part of our DNA.”

Also in the DNA of CBS, and Glor, is radio. CBS News on the Hour With Jeff Glor premiered April 30 on all CBS News Radio affiliates, Glor going on at 5 p.m. The program reaches more than three million listeners a week, according to CBS News Radio.

CBS Evening News also streams its daily broadcast at 10 p.m. on digital news service CBSN.

Glor said he “loves every second” of the radio program. “It’s important for me to do it every day,” he said.

Is radio bringing new viewers to the evening telecast? “I hope so,” said Glor.