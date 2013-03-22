Is Jay a Fit at Fox?

The Fox affiliates board is interested in the prospect of Jay Leno shifting to their air when the funnyman passes the Tonight Show torch to Jimmy Fallon, reports the NY Post.

It’s speculation, but the plan would have Leno at 11 p.m. on Fox.

“If Fox were to present the right business plan, the affiliate board would be interested,” Steve Pruett, the board chairman, said.

Reports the Post, which shares an owner with Fox:

When he leaves, Leno “could take a sizable crowd with him,” says Hollywood manager Howard Lapides, who has repped Carson Daly, Jimmy Kimmel and others.

“Fallon will eventually develop his own audience, but it could take years. If Jay Leno was my client I would take him straight to Fox tomorrow.”

It was exactly three years ago that Fox affiliates were contemplating Conan O’Brien on their air, until Conan stole the show at NAB with news that he was on board at TBS.

For the most part, affiliates were relieved to see Conan end up on cable.

Jay certainly brings a larger audience with him wherever he goes, if he goes.