Iowa Reporter Faces Jail for Contempt of Court

A reporter from KWWL, Quincy Newspapers’ NBC affiliate in Waterloo, Iowa, is facing possible jail time for violating an order not to take video of a Bachelor star’s court appearance in a hit-and-run case.

The AP reports that reporter Elizabeth Amanieh faces up to 180 days in jail and a $500 fine for contempt of court. Hers would be the first such case in Iowa in decades, the AP said.

Prosecutors say Amanieh used her phone to record Chris Soules’ April 25 court appearance, which aired on KWWL, after a judge told her only photos were permitted. Soules was arrested after an accident that killed a 66-year-old farmer.