Houston Anchor's 'Buenos Dias' Called Un-American

Clearly not quite getting the Memorial Day message, a handful of Houston viewers this weekend chastised ABC O&O KTRK anchor Mayra Moreno for using two words apparently considered un-American in some circles, even in the Hispanic-heavy market: Buenos dias.

Moreno adeptly handled the situation in this post on her Facebook page:

“#Oops Apparently this morning I upset some people after I greeted our viewers with simple #BuenosDías after my coanchor wished everyone a #GoodMorning. Some decided it was uncalled for and unAmerican especially on #MemorialWeekend when we are supposed to honor those who died serving our country. Didn't realize that this day and age a simple 2-word phrase would upset some people. #WeAreAllAmerican#LetsStopTheHate#HispanicsAlsoDiedForAmerica”

Moreno has received a lot of support for standing up to her critics. Her post already has garnered roughly 11,000 “likes” and 1,200 supportive comments.