Holocaust Survivor in Iconic Image Gives First Interview

Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein, who was filmed being carried out of Auschwitz in his grandmother’s arms, will break his 70-plus years of silence on the subject on this weekend’s Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.

Although over the years Bornstein has repeatedly seen the footage and images on TV, and in books and museums, he didn’t identify himself publically because there was a lot he didn’t remember about the experience. The New York City resident was 4 years old at the time. That changed after a document detailing his survival was discovered in an Israeli museum.

Bornstein’s interview with O’Brien comes in advance of the book he and his daughter, Debbie Bornstein Holinstat, wrote on the subject, Survivors Club, which is being released March 7.

Matter of Fact, the Hearst-produced weekly political show, airs on 119 stations across the country at various weekend times.