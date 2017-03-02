'High Castle' Cast, Crew to Speak at NAB Show

Cast and crew from Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle will discuss the show's success—and how OTT programs compete with traditional TV—April 25 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.



The session will feature executive producer Daniel Percival and the actor Joel de la Fuente, who plays chief inspector Kido.

Percival’s credits include the feature Smallpox and HBO Films’ Dirty War, for which he received the Best New Director award at BAFTA in 2005. He also has created, written and produced British and American TV dramas including State Within, Strike Back and Place of Execution.

The session will be held as part of the larger NAB Show which will run April 22-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.