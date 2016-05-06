Hearst Names Fellowship for Fred Young

Having spent 46 years in the business, Fred Young, Hearst Television’s former senior VP of news, now officially has a fellowship in his name.

On Friday, Hearst announced that its journalism fellowship is now called the Fred Young Hearst Television Producing Fellowship, which this summer will include graduating seniors from Columbia, Boston and Howard universities. At the end of the 10-week program, fellows are given producing jobs at Hearst stations.

Barbara Maushard, Hearst’s VP of news, says the fellowship is in keeping with Young’s legacy of building strong leaders within the company, from which Young retired in 2008. The fellowship program began in 2014.