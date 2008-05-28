Hearst-Argyle Kicks WVIT Tires

Hearst-Argyle and some private-equity outfits are said to be poring over the black book for NBC’s Hartford affiliate WVIT, sources say. The sticking points are whether or not WVIT’s tire-kickers also want WTVJ Miami (both were put on the block by NBC in March), and that the credit crunch and the country’s economic woes don’t seem to have brought station prices down all that much, sources report.

Hearst-Argyle’s New England holdings include WCVB Boston and WMUR Manchester.