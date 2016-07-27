Hawk Loving KOLN Lincoln, Neb. Weathercam

Just for kicks: Check out this hawk checking out a Lincoln, Neb. affiliate's weathercam.

The folks at KOLN, the Gray-owned CBS affiliate, say the hawk regularly hangs out around the camera, perched on top of a tower. But this takes the relationship between bird and machine to a whole new level.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY0fJv33U3Q[/embed]