Have 2016's Top Execs or TV Group? Tell Us About Them

With nomination season open for B&C's annual executive and station group of the year awards, we want to hear about all those broadcasters out there who are among 2016's best in the business.

This year, we will be honoring local TV general managers who have demonstrated exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in a fascinating — and challenging — time in the TV industry. Nominees are being accepted for:

2016 GM of the Year in markets 1-25

2016 2016 GM of the Year in markets 26-50

GM of the Year in markets 51+

B&C also wants to hear about your nominees for:

2016 Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year. With newer challenges to face in mobile TV, streaming, the digital spectrum and the strong impetus to grow a station's brand on social media platforms, B&C will also honor the one station or executive that has led the charge across platforms.

2016 News Director of the Year. Breaking local news and investigative coverage has increased value in a fragmented media landscape. In the past year, which field general has directed the troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market?

2016 Station Group of the Year. Consolidation continues to redraw the competitive map. We will choose one outstanding group of local television stations whose leading reportage, ratings, financial results and strategic moves demonstrated its exceptional accomplishments in taking on dynamic market trends.

To nominate, please email B&C at BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM and let us know what has made your candidate stand out from the crowd in your market and

across the country in 2016. Give specific examples, please.

Be sure to indicate your nominee's category, along with daytime contact info.

Sorry, folks, but we aren't accepting phone calls on this one. Nor does B&C confirm receipt of nominations or discuss the nomination process.

To nominate, log onto http://www.broadcastingcable.com/GMOY.