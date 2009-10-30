Happy Pat Harvey Day!

To some of us, October 30 is Halloween Eve. To others, it’s Mischief Night, the scourge of the suburban homeowner.

But for still others in the #2 DMA, today represents Pat Harvey Day. The Los Angeles City Council has proclaimed today “Pat Harvey Day”, in honor of the longtime KCAL anchor. Friends, family and co-workers in tow, Pat will receive the proclamation in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 10 a.m. local time today.

Harvey actually hit her 20th KCAL anniversary just this week. She joined the station on October 28, 1989.