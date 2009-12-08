A Happy Birthday For WBNS Chief Griesdorn

WBNS Columbus President/General Manager Tom Griesdorn marks his 60th birthday today with some happy sweeps results from November–what he calls an unprecedented sweep of the local news races. That includes an 11.2 household rating and 21 share in late news–grabbing a couple share points from WCMH. (Leno Effect, anyone?)

“We’ve won every local news race before,” he says, “but not by this margin.”

Adding to his birthday celebration, Griesdorn is B&C’s 2009 Station General Manager of the Year for markets 26-50. The three General Managers of the Year and the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year will be spotlighted in our 12/21 issue.