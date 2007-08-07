Hal Fishman R.I.P.

Users are turning out in droves to share their memories of Hal Fishman, the KTLA anchor who died this morning, on the KTLA Website. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, there were 1,600 posts.

A few more memorable ones:

I was in tears when I heard the news. It felt like losing a member of your family. Hal was in our living room everyday since I was a little kid. I will never forget his voice and honest news reporting. Our condolences go out to his family.



Submitted by: Johnny

Hal Fishman was a great anchorman and was the main reason my brother and I even started to watch the news. We grew up watching him and will sure miss him and his commentaries. RIP.



Submitted by: ~ CC ~

Hal was the only local news anchor in LA who possessed true integrity. His commentaries were refreshing - sprinkled with his characteristic good humor and an old-fashioned, all-American brand of common sense which the general public seems to lack these days. My husband and I will miss him greatly.



Submitted by: Lorelei Cress

Hal Fishman was part of our family every night as he came into our home since I was 7 years old in 1975. He brought as sense of integrity and humanity to the news that will be sorely missed. My family and the Los Angeles family will miss him dearly but he will be in our hearts for a long time to come because he taught us so much about the world. My condolences to his family.



Submitted by: Newton Yee