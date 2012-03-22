Guinness Toasts News 12's Bob Wolff

Bob Wolff, sports guy at cable net News 12 Long Island, has made the Guinness Book of World Records for “Longest Career as a Sports Broadcaster.” Enjoying his 73rd year in broadcasting, with more than 66 of those in television, Wolff recently extended his contract with News 12 for another two years.

Wolff already has a quarter century in at News 12. “For 25 years, we’ve been thrilled and honored to count Bob Wolff as a member of the News 12 family,” said Patrick Dolan, president of News 12 Networks and news director at the Long Island oufit. “Bob is more than a sportscaster—he’s a broadcast legend. And he’s still hitting it out of the park as evidenced by his recent New York Emmy nomination. His genius and relentless work ethic have been an inspiration for scores of young sport professionals at News 12 and elsewhere.”

Wolff calls it “a wonderful journey.” He began his professional career in 1939 working for WDNC-CBS while a freshman at Duke University in Durham, NC. He joined DuMont Network’s WTTG-TV in 1946 as the first telecaster in Washington, D.C.

“I feel enormously lucky that I have been a professional sports broadcaster in nine decades,” he adds, “beginning on CBS in 1939, providing play-by-play of some of the most memorable games in sports history. And I look forward to continuing to cover sports for News 12 Long Island.”