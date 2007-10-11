Ground-Breaking Trouble for WPXI

It was to be a memorable day forWPXI Pittsburgh. Political leaders, ad clients and Cox Broadcasting brass would be turning up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the station’s new facility. Then the newsroom computer system crashed, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, forcing the station to broadcast its noon news from the parking lot. A Windows glitch struck around 11:30, whereupon News Director Corrie Harding made the call to have the anchors set up outside.

At the ceremony a few hours later, G.M. Ray Carter vowed that the new technologies would eventually offer a better TV experience.

The anchor crew was back in the studio for its 5 p.m. newscast.