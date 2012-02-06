GM Simone, News Chief Richardson Out at Revamped KMSB Tucson

Apparently Bob Simone and Bob Richardson didn’t fit into the new setup at KMSB Tucson, which is now being managed by Raycom’s KOLD in a shared services agreement that kicked in last week. The GM and the news director have departed, reports TVSpy.

Simone took over KMSB, Belo’s lone Fox affiliate, in 2009. Richardson had been news manager at KMSB since 2003. TVSpy says he’s launching a media consulting company in Arizona called RAR Productions, which will help businesses and organizations “with the news media, crisis management, event production or political messaging,” Richardson said in a statement.

A call to RAR’s line was not returned on short notice. Belo did not return an email for comment either.