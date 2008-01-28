Fox News Comes to Waco

KWKT Waco unveils its first news program tonight, reports the Waco Tribune. Fox News Central Texas promises to be a "peppier, punchier" program, writes Carl Hoover, that mixes in no small amount of pop culture.

"I’m a hardcore traditionalist when it comes to television news, but we deal in pop culture these days," said news director Neal Barton.

The program airs at 9:30 tonight, after the State of the Union address, then moves to 9 nightly.