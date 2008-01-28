Fox News Comes to Waco
KWKT Waco unveils its first news program tonight, reports the Waco Tribune. Fox News Central Texas promises to be a "peppier, punchier" program, writes Carl Hoover, that mixes in no small amount of pop culture.
"I’m a hardcore traditionalist when it comes to television news, but we deal in pop culture these days," said news director Neal Barton.
The program airs at 9:30 tonight, after the State of the Union address, then moves to 9 nightly.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.