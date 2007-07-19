'Fox 10 Arizona Morning' Goes Off Without a Hitch...Sort of

KSAZ Phoenix reporter Andrea Robinson was in for a surprise Tuesday on Fox 10 Arizona Morning. Just as she began a report on celebrity nuptials, her boyfriend stepped onto the set. He put his hand her shoulder. She clenched her teeth and said, "What are you doing here?", as if he’d walked onto the set naked, with a piercing she’d never known about.

The guy told Andrea he’d loved her since he’d first met her, then dropped to his knee and proposed.

Robinson said yes.

For the cynics out there, a Fox spokesperson says Robinson had no idea, and that the fiance arranged the stunt with the show’s bookers. Robinson actually looks completely surprised.

Decide for yourself.